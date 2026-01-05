Kazakhstan Shines on Global Stage: Landmark Sport Achievements in 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s athletes delivered another successful year in the country’s sporting history in 2025, achieving breakthroughs across football, boxing, tennis and winter sports.

From historic firsts to record medal hauls, Kazakhstan’s presence on the world sports map grew stronger than ever.

Football: A breakthrough year and growing international recognition

The defining moment of the year came when FC Kairat qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in its history, defeating Scotland’s Celtic FC in a dramatic penalty shootout in Almaty. The club’s international rise was further reinforced, when FC Kairat was ranked among the 500 best football clubs in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). Kairat became the only Kazakh club on the list, placing 240th overall with 90.75 points.

FC Kairat’s momentum culminated on Dec. 9 when Anarbekov became the first Kazakh footballer ever to be named UEFA Champions League Player of the Match. His exceptional performance against Olympiacos earned him a 9.2 rating from UEFA, which also included two of his saves among the best of the matchday.

Kazakhstan’s young football talent also gained international visibility, with 17-year-old forward Dastan Satpayev being recognized among the world’s top five young players by Score 90. Meanwhile, Italian giant Inter Milan highlighted Anarbekov’s skills in a dedicated feature. Institutional progress followed as well as the Kazakhstan Football Federation’s national academy received official FIFA Talent Academy status, making Kazakhstan only the ninth country in the world to achieve it.

Boxing: Dominance continues and a new Hall of Fame legend

At the IBA World Championships in Dubai, the Kazakh team finished second overall, collecting six medals – three gold, one silver, and two bronze. Saken Bibossinov (54 kg), Orazbek Asylkulov (57 kg), and Abylaikhan Zhussupov (71 kg) captured world titles.

The year also brought historic recognition for Kazakhstan with Gennady Golovkin becoming the president of World Boxing Federation and his election to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Golovkin, selected in the 2025 ballot, became the first Kazakh boxer inducted into the Hall and joined global legends such as Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, and Mike Tyson.

Kazakhstan further cemented its dominance by topping the medal standings at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where the national team earned seven gold medals.

Tennis: International titles and historic rankings

Kazakhstan strengthened its global presence in tennis with some of the most significant victories to date. Elena Rybakina made history when she became the first Kazakh player to win the WTA Finals, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in Riyadh. She finished the year ranked fifth in the WTA standings, while Yulia Putintseva entered the top 20 for the first time in her career.

On the men’s side, Alexander Bublik captured the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, securing his fifth career ATP title after defeating a series of top-ranked players, including Daniil Medvedev.

The next generation also delivered promising results as 17-year-old Amir Omarkhanov climbed to No. 4 in the global junior rankings, bolstered by a breakthrough season. Kazakhstan also continued expanding its tennis ecosystem, hosting the ATP 250 Almaty Open.

Chess

Kazakhstan continued its rapid rise in global chess, achieving historic results across elite, youth, and team competitions. A historic moment took place inside the British Parliament when top Kazakh grandmasters played an exhibition match against members of the UK Parliament.

A major milestone came when FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich announced that Kazakhstan won the most medals worldwide in all FIDE competitions in 2024. The momentum continued into 2025 with the national women’s team placing fourth at the FIDE World Women’s Team Championship in Linares and earning three individual medals.

Kazakhstan’s rising star Meruert Kamalidenova delivered another impressive result by finishing as women’s vice-champion at the sixth El Llobregat Open in Spain, a major international event featuring participants from 33 countries.

Youth achievements further underscored Kazakhstan’s depth of talent. At the 27th Asian Youth Chess Championship in Bangkok, Kazakh players captured 11 medals, including five gold across classical, rapid, and blitz events.

Bibisara Assaubayeva also achieved the norms required to become Kazakhstan’s second female grandmaster, following Zhansaya Abdumalik, reinforcing the nation’s expanding influence in the chess world.

Winter sports

Kazakhstan’s athletes delivered a series of outstanding results in winter sports, particularly at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, where the national team earned 20 medals – four gold, nine silver, and seven bronze. Among the most significant accomplishments were the country’s first-ever victories in short track and freestyle acrobatics.

The men’s 5,000-meter relay team secured Kazakhstan’s inaugural gold in short track, while the freestyle acrobatics duo defeated two leading Chinese teams to win the nation’s first gold in that discipline. Kazakhstan’s men’s hockey team also continued its tradition of excellence by winning the Asian Winter Games title for the fifth time.

Figure skating brought additional triumphs when Mikhail Shaidorov secured silver at the 2025 ISU World Championships in Boston, marking Kazakhstan’s third-ever medal at the event and earning him a place at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Expanding success beyond traditional arenas

Kazakhstan also reached new heights in sports outside its long-established strengths. In motorsports, Artline Kazakhstan became the world champion in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, marking the country’s first world title in the sport.

Kazakhstan also saw a breakthrough in eSports when Kazakh Counter-Strike player Daniil Golubenko, representing FURIA, won the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Chengdu 2025 tournament with a dominant 3:0 performance and was named MVP.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan launched its first professional women’s eSports league, the Female Pro League, which aims to promote inclusivity and create new opportunities for female gamers.

Youth and junior success: A foundation for future champions

At the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, Kazakhstan achieved its best-ever result, winning 93 medals and ranking third overall. The country’s next generation of boxers also excelled at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, where Kazakh athletes captured 22 gold medals, including sweeping all women’s weight divisions.

Kazakh juniors continued to show promise in tennis, figure skating, and athletics, demonstrating the growing depth of talent across multiple sports.

From Champions League debuts and world titles to Hall of Fame inductions and record-breaking youth performances, 2025 solidified Kazakhstan’s reputation as a rising global sports nation.