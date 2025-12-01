FIDE Honors Kazakh Chess Players for Leading 2024 Medal Rankings

ASTANA — Kazakh chess players won the most medals in all FIDE competitions in 2024, President of International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich said during a Nov. 28 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Dvorkovich presented the Comprehensive Chess Development Plan adopted in Kazakhstan, which outlines new avenues for cooperation between the state, the private sector, and the national federation.

President Tokayev praised FIDE’s support for the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, its coaches, and the country’s rising stars, stressing that chess plays an important role in intellectual culture, upbringing, and education, reported Akorda.

The meeting highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation between FIDE and the national federation, including hosting major international tournaments and implementing joint initiatives.

Tokayev awarded Dvorkovich the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), second degree, for his contribution to the development of chess in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev meets world chess championship winners

Top young talents also attended the meeting. Among them were World U8 Champions Adinur Adilbek and Alisha Bisaliyeva, World U12 Champion Danis Kuandykuly, World U16 Champion Edgar Mamedov, World U14 Champion Mark Smirnov, and World U16 silver medalist Sauat Nurgaliyev.

Tokayev emphasized that the achievements of young athletes elevate Kazakhstan’s reputation globally and reflect the country’s promising future in chess. He encouraged them to aim high and wished them further victories. At the end of the meeting, he left a commemorative inscription on a chessboard.

Nogerbek claims bronze at KazChess Masters in Almaty

On Nov. 29, Kazakhstan celebrated Kazybek Nogerbek’s bronze medal at the KazChess Masters tournament in Almaty.

After nine rounds, Grandmaster Alexey Sarana, representing Serbia, secured gold, while Spain’s Maxim Chigayev took silver with 5.5 points. Nogerbek also scored 5.5 points, finishing third on tiebreaks.

Kazakhstan’s Denis Makhnev and Volodar Murzin (FIDE) finished fourth and fifth, likewise with 5.5 points, with rankings determined by tiebreakers.

Nogerbek is also the reigning World U20 Chess Champion.