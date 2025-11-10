Kazakh Tennis Star Rybakina Secures Historic WTA Finals Win

ALMATY – Elena Rybakina etched her name into tennis history on Nov. 8, becoming the first Kazakh player to win the prestigious WTA Finals singles title. The 26-year-old player defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus by scores of 6:3, 7:6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

She received $5.235 million in prize money, the largest single payout in women’s tennis history. It surpassed the $5 million awarded to the 2025 US Open champion, Sabalenka, who earned $2.6 million as the runner-up, reported the Women’s Tennis Association press service.

Despite entering the tournament with a sore right shoulder, Rybakina relied on an aggressive, first-strike strategy and gained confidence with each match. Facing Sabalenka in the final, she executed her game plan flawlessly.

“She just decided that she’s going to step in and go for her shots without thinking and without doubting any decisions. I think she was a bit more brave today than me,” said Sabalenka, commenting on the match.

The victory marked Rybakina’s 11th consecutive match win, a streak that began after a loss to Sabalenka in Wuhan, China. Rybakina now holds an 8:6 record against World No. 1 players and is the first player to defeat both Sabalenka and Iga Świątek multiple times in WTA events, including her 2023 Indian Wells title run.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also congratulated Rybakina on her historic achievement, praising her mastery of the highest class and indomitable will to win, Akorda reported.

“I express my sincere gratitude and heartfelt congratulations on this magnificent achievement, which will remain in the history of Kazakh and world tennis,” he said.

In recognition of her contribution to the development and popularization of tennis in Kazakhstan, Tokayev awarded Rybakina the third class Order of Barys.

The WTA Finals crown represents Rybakina’s largest title since winning Wimbledon in 2022, where she defeated Ons Jabeur to become the first Kazakh player to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Her career prize money now exceeds $24 million, underscoring her rising stature in international tennis.