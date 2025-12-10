Kazakhstan’s Football Rise Continues with Anarbekov’s Historic Champions League Honor

ALMATY – Although Almaty’s FC Kairat continues to face tough competition in its series of UEFA Champions League matches, Kazakhstan’s football is entering a new stage of recognition. Even without major tournament victories yet, Kazakh players are increasingly standing out for their technical skills and resilience, drawing attention from European commentators, analysts, and professional football institutions.

Temirlan Anarbekov, goalkeeper of Almaty’s FC Kairat, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Kazakh footballer ever named UEFA Champions League Player of the Match on Dec. 9. The 22-year-old delivered an outstanding performance in the home match against Greece’s FC Olympiacos, which ended 0:1 in Astana.

According to UEFA’s final statistics, Anarbekov made eight saves and earned a match rating of 9.2, despite committing the single error that led to the only goal of the match.

UEFA also selected two of Anarbekov’s saves as among the best of the Champions League matchday, underscoring the significance of his performance.

Throughout the match, Anarbekov repeatedly frustrated Olympiacos attackers. He produced three spectacular saves against Ayoub El Kaabi and denied a powerful effort from Francisco Chiquinho. Even after conceding in the 73rd minute to Gelson Martins’ low strike, the young goalkeeper continued to shine, pushing Mehdi Taremi’s shot onto the post and deflecting El Kaabi’s attempt onto the crossbar.

Olympiacos’ victory kept their hopes of progressing in the tournament after two draws and three losses in their opening five matches.

Kairat will finish the group stage with a home match against Club Brugge on Jan. 20, followed by an away match against Arsenal on Jan. 28.

The recognition of Anarbekov adds to a growing number of international acknowledgements for Kazakh football. Earlier, 17-year-old forward Dastan Satpayev was named among the top five best young players globally, while Italian powerhouse Inter Milan highlighted the remarkable performance of Kairat goalkeeper Anarbekov.