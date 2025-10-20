Seven Kazakh Boxers Top Inaugural World Boxing Federation Rankings

ASTANA – Seven members of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team have claimed the top spots in the World Boxing Federation’s first-ever global ranking of the best boxers.

Leading their respective weight categories are Nazym Kyzaibay (48 kilograms), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kilograms), Natalia Bogdanova (70 kilograms), Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kilograms), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kilograms), Torehan Sabyrkhan (70 kilograms), and Aibek Oralbay (90 kilograms).

Other Kazakh athletes ranking in the top three include Alua Balkibekova (51 kilograms), Viktoria Grafeyeva (60 kilograms), Yeldana Talipova (80 kilograms), and Nurbek Oralbay (80 kilograms), reported National Olympic Committee’s press service on Oct. 18.

Ranking points were awarded based on athletes’ performances at the 2024 Olympic Games, World Championships, World Cup stages, and the World Boxing Challenge.