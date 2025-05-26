Chess Player Assaubayeva to Become Kazakhstan’s Second Female Grandmaster

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 26 May 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva is poised to become the nation’s second female grandmaster.

Bibisara Assaubayeva. Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The 21-year-old chess player achieved this title at the Sharjah Masters 2025 tournament in the UAE after earning her third grandmaster norm. Having surpassed the 2500 rating for the first time in her career, she became the second female grandmaster from Kazakhstan after Zhansaya Abdumalik.

Assaubayeva’s status should now be officially confirmed by the International Chess Federation FIDE.

Assaubayeva is the youngest person in the history of chess to be awarded the title of FIDE Master, which was given to her at the age of 7 after winning two world championships in 2011.

Last year, Assaubayeva secured the top spot in three International Chess Federation (FIDE) world rankings, excelling in the under-20 category, blitz, and rapid formats.


