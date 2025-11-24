Kazakhstan Places Fourth at Global Team Chess Championship, Earns Three Individual Medals

ALMATY — Kazakh national chess team finished among the world’s top four at the 2025 FIDE World Women’s Team Championship, held from Nov. 18–23 in Linares, Spain. The strong performance placed Kazakhstan firmly among the leading nations, while several team members delivered standout individual results.

Twelve teams competed in the 10th edition of the global tournament, including Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, and the FIDE Team. In the final match for the championship title, the FIDE Team secured victory over Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan faced China in the battle for third place. Despite a competitive and tightly contested match, China edged out Kazakhstan with a score of 5:3, placing the Kazakh team in fourth position overall, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service on Nov. 24.

Kazakhstan was represented by Bibisara Assaubayeva, Meruert Kamalidenova, Liya Kurmangalieva, Xeniya Balabaeva, Zarina Nurgaliyeva and Yelnaz Kaliakhmet. The team was led by captain Pavel Kotsur.

While the team narrowly missed the podium, Kazakh players excelled individually. Kamalidenova and Kaliakhmet each won gold medals on their respective boards, demonstrating exceptional consistency and competitive strength across the rounds. Nurgaliyeva added to the medal tally with a bronze, further highlighting Kazakhstan’s depth of talent on the international stage.