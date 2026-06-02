Kazakhstan Ranks Among World’s Top Rising Tech Hubs

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has entered the top 10 of the Rising Stars category in The Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2026 by analytical platform Dealroom.co. The ranking underscored the country’s rapid emergence as a regional technology hub and an increasingly attractive destination for investment, reported the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development’s press service on June 1.

The index covers 325 cities across 77 countries and is based on objective indicators such as venture capital investment, company valuations and patents. In the Rising Stars category, the methodology adjusts innovation growth for local GDP per capita and cost of living, providing a more accurate assessment of emerging markets.

The achievement reflects Kazakhstan’s sustained efforts to develop its technology sector and support innovation-driven entrepreneurship. The country has built a comprehensive ecosystem for tech companies at all stages of growth, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

According to official data, startups and companies based at Astana Hub generated $4.9 billion in revenue over the past five years and attracted more than $910 million in investment. Through accelerator and incubation programs, Kazakh startups have expanded their operations, secured international partnerships and entered global markets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the recognition demonstrates that Kazakhstan’s technology sector is becoming an increasingly important player on the global stage.

“This recognition confirms not only quantitative growth, but also the creation of quality conditions for scaling technology projects, making Kazakhstan an understandable and attractive market for international investors,” Madiyev said.