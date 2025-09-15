Kazakhstan Tops Medal Table at Historic World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s boxers on their outstanding performance at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where the national team claimed first place in the overall standings with a dominant medal haul.

In total, the Kazakh team earned ten medals: seven gold, one silver, and two bronze. Uzbekistan finished second with eleven medals, though only six of them were gold. India placed third with four medals, including two gold, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports press service on Sept. 14.

Among Kazakhstan’s champions were brothers Makhmud and Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeeva, Sanzhar Tashkenbay, and Natalia Bogdanova. Nazym Kyzaibay secured silver, while Viktoria Grafeeva and Yeldana Talipova won bronze.

“The victorious march of Kazakhstan’s national team at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool was continued by our remarkable athletes. The performance of Kazakh boxers at this world championship can overall be considered successful. But we must continue intensive preparation for the Olympic Games in the United States,” President Tokayev wrote on his Instagram page.

The results provide optimism as the country looks ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where Kazakhstan hopes to crown its next Olympic boxing champion after Daniyar Yeleussinov.

The Liverpool tournament was the first to be held under the auspices of the newly formed World Boxing organization, making it a landmark event for the sport. Kazakhstan’s strong showing underscored its reputation as a boxing powerhouse.