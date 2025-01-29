Kazakhstan’s Two Female Tennis Players Enter WTA Top 20

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina has climbed back to the fifth spot in the WTA rankings, while Yulia Putintseva has made a remarkable leap into the top 20 for the first time in her career.

In the latest rankings, Rybakina remains the highest-ranked player from Kazakhstan. Other Kazakh players include Zarina Diyas at 361st and Sonya Zhienbayeva at 633rd, reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service on Jan. 27.

In doubles, Anna Danilina has risen two spots to claim 20th place. Zhibek Kulambayeva remains in 156th, while Sandugash Kenzhibayeva, the winner of the ITF 15 event in Antalya last week, is rated 579th. Assylzhan Arystanbekova, who made a full transition to the adult tour this season, is rated 748th.