Kazakhstan Secures Historic Gold in Men’s Relay, Multiple Medals at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin

ASTANA – Kazakhstan men’s short track team made history by winning the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-meter relay at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Feb. 9.

The team included Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Adil Galiakhmetov, Gleb Ivchenko, Mersaid Zhaksybayev and Aibek Nasen, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

On Feb. 10, Kazakhstan’s freestyle acrobatics team, including Ayana Zholdas, Sherzod Khashirbayev and Assylkhan Assan, won the silver medal in the mixed team competition. Olzhas Klimin won the bronze medal in the 10-kilometer freestyle cross-country skiing competition.

Kazakhstan women’s teams earn silver and bronze in relays and team sprint

On Feb. 9, Kazakhstan’s team won a silver medal in the women’s 3,000-meter relay. The team included Yana Khan, Olga Tikhonova, Malika Yermek, Zeynep Kumarkhan, Alina Azhgaliyeva and Madina Zhanbussinova.

Another women’s team of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the team sprint. The team included Kristina Silayeva, Darya Vazhenina and Nadezhda Morozova.

Ayana Zholdas won the bronze medal in the freestyle acrobatics final.

Koshkin, Bortsov, and Kazakhstan’s mixed short track team claim silver medals in speed skating and skiing

On Feb. 8, Yevgeny Koshkin became a silver medalist in the men’s 100-meter competition in speed skating. Kazakhstan’s mixed short track team also won a silver medal. Nikisha, Galiakhmetov, Azhgaliyev, Zhaksybayev, Khan, Yermek, Tikhonova and Azhgaliyeva represented the country in the decisive race.

Kazakhstan’s skier Konstantin Bortsov won a silver medal in the sprint in Harbin and expressed pride in continuing his family’s legacy in the sport.

At the 1996 Asian Winter Games, which were also held in Harbin, his father and coach Vladimir Bortsov brought Kazakhstan gold, silver and bronze medals. He noted that his son’s silver is the result of hard work.

“He worked very hard and wanted to reach these heights. (…) I am very happy, incredibly happy,” he said.