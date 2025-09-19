Kazakhstan Football Federation Academy Achieves FIFA Talent Academy Status

ALMATY – The ceremony to mark the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) Academy receiving the official status of a FIFA Talent Academy was held in Talgar, Almaty region, on Sept. 18.

The Kazakh football federation became the ninth association in the world and the second Union of European Football Associations member to have its academy recognized as a FIFA Talent Academy.

The project is aimed at developing young players in line with international training standards, reported the Kazakhstan Football Federation press service.

The event was attended by FIFA’s Director of Global Development Steven Martens, FIFA High Performance Program Head Ulf Schott, FIFA legend and World and European Champion Christian Karembeu, as well as veterans of Kazakh football and KFF Academy trainees.

Martens underlined the project’s significance, emphasizing the potential it brings to Kazakh football.

“FIFA’s talent development program in Kazakhstan is committed to preparing more quality players for the professional level and for the national team,” he said.

KFF Secretary General David Loria highlighted the strategic importance of this milestone for youth football in Kazakhstan.

“We will continue to work with full dedication to live up to this high status and to raise a new generation of footballers who will proudly represent Kazakhstan internationally,” Loria said.