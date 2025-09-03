Kazakh Tennis Player Reaches Third Round of US Open Juniors

By Ayana Birbayeva in Sports on 3 September 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s 17-year-old tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the third round of the junior US Open in New York after defeating Alan Wazny from Poland, ranking 13th in the world, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) on Sept. 2.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

He secured the victory in straight sets – 6-4, 6-4 – and will next face Finland’s Oskari Paldanius, currently ranked No. 8 in the world among juniors. 

Earlier, Executive Director at the KTF Dave Miley highlighted the progress of the country’s junior players, noting Nurlanuly’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s growing success on the international stage.

In an interview with The Astana Times YouTube channel, Miley explained how Kazakhstan transformed into a nationwide powerhouse, stressing the importance of infrastructure and the development of local talent alongside international expertise.


