Kazakhstan’s Tennis Player Wins ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Alexander Bublik claimed a major victory at the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6:3, 7:6 (7:4), in the final held on June 22, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The win marks Bublik’s first title of the 2025 season and the fifth ATP title of his career. It is also his second consecutive triumph in Halle, having beaten Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the 2023 final.

Throughout the tournament, Bublik delivered a stunning performance, beginning with a victory over world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy. He went on to defeat top-25 players, including Tomas Machac (No. 23, Czech Republic), Karen Khachanov (No. 21, Russia), and Daniil Medvedev (No. 11, Russia).

The victory earned Bublik 1,675 ATP ranking points, boosting him from 45th to 35th in the ATP live rankings.

Bublik’s previous titles include ATP 250 Montpellier (2022, 2024), ATP 500 Halle (2023), and ATP 250 Antwerp (2023).