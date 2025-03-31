Kazakhstan Claims Third Medal in History of Figure Skating

ASTANA – Mikhail Shaidorov won the silver medal in the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships 2025, held on March 26-30 in Boston, the United States.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, he claimed Kazakhstan’s third-ever medal in the sport. Previously, Denis Ten won silver at the 2013 World Championships and bronze in 2015.

Shaidorov’s confident performances in both the short and free programs earned him a total score of 287.47 points, securing his place among the world’s top skaters.

This is Shaidorov’s second major victory this season, having won the Four Continents Championships earlier, matching Ten’s 2015 triumph.

He has officially secured a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he will represent Kazakhstan.