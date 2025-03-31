Kazakhstan Claims Third Medal in History of Figure Skating

By Saniya Sakenova in Sports on 31 March 2025

ASTANA – Mikhail Shaidorov won the silver medal in the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships 2025, held on March 26-30 in Boston, the United States.

Mikhail Shaidorov. Photo credit: olympic.kz

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, he claimed Kazakhstan’s third-ever medal in the sport. Previously, Denis Ten won silver at the 2013 World Championships and bronze in 2015.

Shaidorov’s confident performances in both the short and free programs earned him a total score of 287.47 points, securing his place among the world’s top skaters.

This is Shaidorov’s second major victory this season, having won the Four Continents Championships earlier, matching Ten’s 2015 triumph.

He has officially secured a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he will represent Kazakhstan.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »