Kazakhstan Launches First Professional Women’s eSports League 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s first professional women’s eSports league, the Female Pro League (FPL), was officially presented on July 23 in Almaty, according to ELLE Kazakhstan magazine.

The league aims to create a safe and competitive environment for female gamers to develop their skills, gain global rankings, and compete for prize money.

The first FPL tournament will focus on Counter-Strike 2, offering a prize pool of 2.5 million tenge (US$4,647). The grand final will be held offline in Almaty, and a second tournament is planned before the end of the year featuring an increased prize fund.

Aigera Dunamis, one of the most recognizable figures in Kazakhstan’s eSports and geek community, has been named FPL Ambassador.

“The women’s league is not about division, it’s about access,” she said. “I know from experience how prevalent dismissive attitudes toward women can be in gaming. I’m proud that a movement to challenge that is starting here in Kazakhstan.”

The presentation was attended by international guests, including Kyrgyz professional gamer Dzhamilia Alagozova (Jammie), known for competing in global tournaments with Team Spirit Female, and eSports event producer Cliff Kelly. They emphasized the importance of the initiative and the role of women in shaping the future of professional gaming.

Open to participants worldwide, the league is expected to become a growth point for inclusive and equal eSports in the region.