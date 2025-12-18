Almaty’s FC Kairat Ranks Among World’s Top 500 Clubs, Outperforming All Central Asian Teams

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s FC Kairat has been recognized as one of the 500 best football clubs in the world, according to the global ranking of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published on Dec. 11. The Almaty club became the only representative of Kazakhstan on the list, securing 240th place with 90.75 points.

At the top of the ranking, Paris Saint-Germain retained its leading position with 585 points, followed by Real Madrid with 534 points and Chelsea with 483 points, reaffirming the dominance of Europe’s elite clubs.

Kairat’s entry into the ranking places Kazakhstan well ahead of its regional neighbors. Uzbekistan’s top-performing club, Pakhtakor, appears far lower in the standings at 388th place with 67.75 points, while Turkmenistan’s FC Arkadag occupies 296th position, earning 80.5 points.

Kairat’s inclusion in the global ranking comes after a year of significant milestones for Kazakh football. The club’s historic qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage, supported by the breakout performances of goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, showcased Kazakhstan’s growing competitiveness. Rising young talent such as forward Dastan Satpayev was recently named among the world’s top young players.