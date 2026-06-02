Kazakhstan’s E-Commerce Market Reaches Nearly $8 Billion, Latest Statistics Show

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s retail e-commerce market reached nearly 3.8 trillion tenge (US$8 billion) in 2025, according to newly released data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan. The figures reflect the continuing growth of online shopping and the increasing role of digital marketplaces in the country’s economy.

Of 3.8 trillion tenge (US$8 billion), 3.2 trillion tenge (US$6.7 billion) or 86% came from sales through online marketplaces, while 531.3 billion tenge (US$1.1 billion), or 14%, came from retailers selling through their own internet platforms.

The services sector also showed significant growth in online activity. According to the data, the volume of e-commerce services reached 2.5 trillion tenge (US$5.2 billion) in 2025. Services provided through marketplaces accounted for 81.8% of the total volume, while services sold through independent online resources made up 18.2%.

In 2025, the largest share of total retail sales through marketplaces came from phones and gadgets at 17.1%, followed by clothing, footwear and sporting goods at 12.4%, home and garden products at 12.1%, household appliances at 10.3%, and food products at 7.4%.

The data suggests that marketplaces continue to dominate Kazakhstan’s online retail environment. Large digital platforms increasingly shape consumer behavior by offering centralized services, delivery systems, and payment infrastructure that attract both businesses and buyers.

Independent online stores, meanwhile, represent a significantly smaller share of the market. Although many retailers continue operating through their own websites, the statistics indicate that most online sales are now concentrated within major marketplace ecosystems.

The report reflects broader changes in shopping habits across Kazakhstan, where consumers are increasingly relying on online platforms for everyday purchases and services. Growth in internet accessibility, digital payment systems, and mobile commerce has contributed to the expansion of the sector in recent years.

Kazakhstan’s e-commerce market has expanded rapidly compared to previous years. Separate industry analyses published in 2025 also noted rising transaction volumes and increasing marketplace penetration in the country’s retail sector.