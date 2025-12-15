Kazakhstan Secures Six Medals, Finishes Second at IBA World Championships

ALMATY – Kazakhstan delivered a powerful performance at the 2025 IBA Boxing World Championships in Dubai on Dec. 4-13, securing second place in the overall medal standings with a total of six medals.

The national team finished the tournament with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, demonstrating strong depth and consistent performance across weight categories, according to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

The country’s new world champions are Saken Bibossinov in the 54 kg division, Orazbek Asylkulov in the 57 kg category, and Abylaikhan Zhussupov, who claimed the title in the 71 kg class. In addition to the three gold medals, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov earned silver in the 75 kg division, while Temirtas Zhussupov (48 kg) and Ertugan Zeynullinov (63.5 kg) added to Kazakhstan’s success with bronze medals.

Kazakhstan ranked second in the medal table, behind Russia, which topped the standings with seven gold, five silver, and one bronze medal. Uzbekistan followed in third place with two gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, rounding out the podium of the championship’s leading teams.

The championship featured one of the most substantial prize pools in amateur boxing. According to the organizers, world champions will each receive $300,000, while silver medalists are awarded $150,000. Bronze medalists will receive $75,000, and boxers who reach the quarterfinals will receive $10,000.

Kazakhstan’s success in Dubai is particularly notable given that the team competed without several of its top fighters, including the world champions from World Boxing, who secured four gold medals earlier this year in Liverpool. Despite the absence of these leaders, the national team demonstrated remarkable resilience and once again affirmed its status as one of the world’s strongest boxing nations.