Kazakh Juniors Claim 11 Medals at Asian Youth Chess Championship in Bangkok

ASTANA — The 27th Asian Youth Chess Championship concluded on Nov. 29 in Bangkok, with Kazakh players winning 11 medals, including five gold medals across the classical, rapid, and blitz events.

Kazakhstan’s 2025 Asian champions include Milana Filippova (G10) and Maria Kholyavko (G14) in classical chess, Amirzhan Anetov (O10) in rapid, and Alisher Abdsattar (O14) and Asiya Asylkhan (G16) in blitz. Nearly 700 participants from 33 countries competed in the event, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service.

Kazakhstan Chess Cup 2025 Finals begin in Almaty

The Kazakhstan Chess Cup 2025 finals are taking place in Almaty from Dec. 2 to 12. The event follows a multi-stage Swiss qualification system held earlier this year in Aktobe, Oskemen, and Konayev, with points awarded at each stage.

The finals feature 12 top men and 12 top women from seven countries competing in round-robin tournaments with classical time control.

Participants from Kazakhstan include Kazybek Nogerbek, Denis Makhnev, Murtas Kazhgaleyev, Daniyal Sapenov, Amina Kairbekova, Liya Kurmangaliyeva, Zarina Nurgaliyeva, Assel Serikbay, Mariya Kholyavko, Zeynep Sultanbek and Ayaulym Kaldarova. The total prize fund is 49.5 million tenge (US$97,850)