Kazakh Chess Grandmasters Play Historic Match at British Parliament

ASTANA – In a historic first, Kazakhstan’s leading chess players competed in a symbolic match inside the Palace of Westminster, facing off against members of the British Parliament. The event marked the first-ever chess game at such a high political level involving an international team, reported Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KazChess) on June 11.

Organized at the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, with support from KazChess, the exhibition match brought together top grandmasters Kazybek Nogerbek, Alisher Suleymenov, Xeniya Balabayeva, Gulmira Dauletova and Darmen Sadvakasov.

The British team demonstrated a playing level ranging from first-category to candidate master, making the match a meaningful and competitive exchange between nations. Their British counterparts included a mix of political figures and parliamentary staff including Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, Lords Harold Carter, Patrick Lawrence and Dafydd Wigley; as well as Chris Fegan, the strongest player on the British side, who posed a serious challenge to Suleymenov over the board.

After the match, the Kazakh delegation took part in a Westminster Parliament guided tour and joined a session of a parliamentary working group discussing labor market challenges and the societal impact of artificial intelligence.

The historic match coincided with the lead-up to the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships, held in London June 10-16. Kazakhstan is fielding five players under the KazChess banner with national players also competing as part of two other teams – Barys and Rookies.

Dauletova, the KazChess international master and executive director, serves as team captain.

Unlike traditional Olympiads and national team events, the World Team Championships follow a club-based format. Teams are formed by federations, sponsors or private partners. This year’s tournament features elite clubs from India, Uzbekistan, Germany, the UK, Kazakhstan and other chess powerhouses.