Kazakhstan-Iran Agricultural Trade Surges 56%

ASTANA — Agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Iran increased by 55.8% to $342 million, accounting for 79% of total bilateral trade.

The figures were announced during a June 1 meeting between Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak.

The officials discussed expanding agricultural cooperation, boosting trade, and strengthening investment ties, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran nearly doubled, rising 97% to $238.5 million. Grain exports more than doubled to 1.1 million tons worth $225.3 million. Discussions focused on further increasing grain shipments, as well as exports of beef and lamb that meet international veterinary and halal standards.

The ministers also highlighted opportunities to expand supplies of vegetable oils and other food products to the Iranian market.

Atabak reaffirmed Iran’s interest in deepening economic ties with Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is an important partner for Iran in the region. We are interested in increasing bilateral trade, expanding agricultural supplies, developing logistics routes, and implementing joint projects in processing and agro-industrial cooperation,” he said.

The meeting also addressed investment opportunities in the agricultural sector. Saparov invited Iranian investors to participate in projects involving agricultural production and value-added processing, notably in the grain and oilseed industries.