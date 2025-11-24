Kazakh Tennis Player Omarkhanov Triumphs at ITF M15 

ALMATY — Kazakh 18-year-old rising tennis talent Amir Omarkhanov captured the first singles title of his professional career, winning the ITF M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia on Nov. 23.

In a hard-fought final, Omarkhanov delivered a confident and mature performance to defeat Germany’s Max Schonhaus, ranked No. 824 in the ATP standings, with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 6:4.

Despite the momentum shifts throughout the match, the Kazakh player showed composure in the decisive moments and held his advantage when it mattered most, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service.

On his path to the trophy, Omarkhanov defeated the tournament’s second, sixth, seventh and eighth seeds, underscoring the significance of his achievement.

Schonhaus, his opponent in the final, is currently ranked No. 2 in the ITF Juniors world ranking and just last week won an ITF M25 title, also held in Tunisia, highlighting the high level of competition Omarkhanov overcame.

The victory marks a major milestone for Omarkhanov, who earned his tennis foundation in the Karagandy tennis school under the guidance of renowned coach Petr Nesterov. He now continues his development at the prestigious Piatti Tennis Academy, considered one of the strongest training centers in the world.

Earlier, in an interview with The Astana Times YouTube channel Executive Director at the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Dave Miley mentioned Omarkhanov’s commitment to the transformation of tennis in Kazakhstan, reflecting on a new generation of players making their mark internationally.