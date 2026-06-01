Kazakhstan Claims 14 Medals as Astana Hosts Historic Triple Equestrian Event

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s riders secured 14 medals at a historic international equestrian tournament week in Astana, which hosted three Federation Équestre Internationale (FEI) competitions at the same time.

It includes the FEI Jumping World Cup Eurasian League stage, the FEI Jumping World Challenge Final 2026, and CDI 1/CDI 3 dressage events.

The competition drew riders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Morocco, and South Africa, among other countries. Over three days, the capital became a hub for elite show jumping and dressage on the Eurasian athletic calendar.

President of the Equestrian Federation of Kazakhstan Rustam Bayaliyev commended the event as a historic milestone for national sport.

“This is an event that will go down in the history of Kazakhstan’s sport. It marks an important stage in the development of our nation’s equestrian sport and a significant step toward strengthening Kazakhstan’s position within the global sporting community,” he said.

He stressed Astana’s symbolic position as a crossroads of regions and customs, stating that the capital is once again becoming a meeting point for cultures and sports schools from around Eurasia.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan athletes produced consistent medal results across numerous categories.

In show jumping, Oleg Sokolenko won gold in the CSI-W 140 centimeter World Cup qualifier on CINDERELLA, one of the tournament’s most notable home victories. Bekzhan Baizhanuly won a silver medal in the 125 centimeter event, adding to Kazakhstan’s early success in the jumping competition.

Further podium finishes occurred in technical jumping categories such as the CSI-W 135 centimeter races and national cup competitions, where Kazakh riders were well represented in the final standings.

One of the tournament’s defining events was the Six Bar Jump-Off, which featured obstacles as high as 170 centimeters. Kazakhstan’s Nurila Turisbekova and Yasmin Ibragimova won two gold medals.