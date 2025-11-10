Kazakhstan Rides Golden Wave of Sporting Achievements on Global Stage

ALMATY — Over the past week, Kazakhstan has seen an impressive series of victories across multiple sports, reaffirming its growing presence on the global athletic stage. From mountain slopes and racing circuits to eSports arenas and martial arts mats, Kazakh athletes delivered historic performances that brought pride to the nation.

At the Moguls Alps Tour in Hintertux, Austria, the Kazakh freestyle mogul team achieved a stunning result on Nov. 8, claiming four gold and two silver medals, reported the Kazakh Committee of Sports and Physical Education.

Yulia Galysheva and Pavel Kolmakov each captured gold in individual events, while Anastassiya Gorodko and Fedor Bugakov claimed gold in the parallel mogul. Gorodko also added a silver medal in the individual competition, alongside Yulia Fiklistova, who earned silver in the parallel event. The event gathered 112 athletes from 12 countries, with the Kazakh team emerging as one of the most dominant forces.

In motorsports, Artline Kazakhstan made history on Nov. 9 by becoming the world champion in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. Competing in the Pro-Am category at the Misano Circuit in Italy, drivers Shota Abkhazava and Egor Orudzhev delivered a strong performance, finishing first after an appeal overturned earlier penalties. The team’s triumph marks Kazakhstan’s first-ever world title in the series and highlights the country’s growing motorsport ambitions.

The nation also shone in eSports, where Kazakh player Daniil Golubenko, representing the Brazilian organization FURIA, claimed victory with a 3:0 score at the prestigious Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Chengdu 2025 tournament on Nov. 9 in China. Over 14 maps, the Kazakh player maintained an average rating of 1.27 and was named the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In martial arts, the Kazakh national jiu-jitsu team topped the overall standings at the World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 8, earning an extraordinary 40 medals, 11 gold, 16 silver, and 13 bronze. The team reaffirmed its status as one of the world’s leading powers in the sport.

Meanwhile, in figure skating, Kazakh rising star Sofia Samodelkina claimed silver at Japan’s NHK Trophy on Nov. 9. Finishing second overall with a total score of 200 points, she secured the country’s best result of the Grand Prix season, trailing only Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina delivered one of the most remarkable achievements in Kazakhstan’s tennis history by winning the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With victories spanning disciplines in less than a week, Kazakh athletes continue to demonstrate excellence, determination, and international competitiveness, marking a golden moment for the nation’s sport.