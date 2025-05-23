Kazakhstan’s Young Boxers Triumph at Asian Championships with 22 Gold Medals

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s youth boxing team triumphed at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, winning 22 gold medals, including historic 12 titles in women’s boxing, the National Olympic Committee reported on May 22.

According to the Directorate for Sports Development, 11 Kazakhstan’s male boxers reached the finals, with 10 claiming gold and Nursultan Kystaubay earning bronze in the 86 kilogram weight category. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team won all 12 gold medals in their respective weight divisions.

The tournament featured athletes from 21 countries, including India, Australia, Thailand, the UAE, and others. Medals were contested in 12 weight categories for both men and women.