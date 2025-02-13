Kazakhstan Men’s Hockey Team Reaches Asian Winter Games Finals in Harbin

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s men’s hockey team defeated China 3-1 in the semi-finals of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin and will compete for the gold medal on Feb. 14, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s women’s team beat Hong Kong 6-3 in curling and will face South Korea in the semi-finals today.

In biathlon, Kazakhstan’s women’s team – Darya Klimina, Arina Kryukova, Olga Poltoranina, and Yelizaveta Beletskaya – won a bronze medal in the 4*6 kilometer relay, finishing behind China and South Korea.

The men’s biathlon team won silver, including Alexandr Mukhin, Asset Dyussenov, Kirill Bauer, and Vladislav Kireyev.

“Overall, I am pleased with myself. Two medals at my first Asian Games. Thanks to my teammates. We fought with full dedication. Now off to the World Championships,” said Kireyev.

On Feb. 12, Kazakhstan’s women’s cross-country skiing team won silver, while the men’s team earned bronze.