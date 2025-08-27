Kairat FC Defeats Celtic FC, Advances to Champions League for First Time

ASTANA – Almaty’s FC Kairat achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history. The Kazakh team defeated Scotland’s Celtic in a dramatic playoff clash on Aug. 26 at the Central Stadium in Almaty.

Following two goalless legs, the decisive match was settled in a penalty shootout, where Kairat FC triumphed 3:2. Goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov emerged as the hero of the evening, making three crucial saves and securing his club’s place among Europe’s best teams.

This achievement marks a turning point not only for the club but also for Kazakh football, showcasing its growing competitiveness on the European stage.

The victory also carries significant financial benefits. Kairat will receive 18.62 million euros (US$21.6 million) in prize money for reaching the group stage, with additional bonuses of 2.1 million euros (US$2.4 million) awarded for each win and 700,000 euros (US$813,571) for a draw in the upcoming matches, reported Kazinform.

Karat FC head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin praised his players for their resilience and dedication, emphasizing that the team had already surpassed expectations. He expressed hope that Kairat FC would now have the chance to face some of Europe’s top clubs in the group stage.

Celtic FC Manager Brendan Rodgers acknowledged his team’s missed opportunities, describing the encounter as “low-quality,” but extended his congratulations to the Kazakh champions for their success.

With this historic breakthrough, Kairat has written a new page in Kazakhstan’s sporting history, giving fans across the country reason to celebrate and raising the international profile of Kazakh football.