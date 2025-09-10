Kazakh Figure Skater Mikhail Shaidorov Talks Preparations for Olympics in Italy 

ALMATY – Kazakh rising figure skating star Mikhail Shaidorov discussed his preparation for the upcoming season and the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy, speaking to The Astana Times during an open training session in Almaty on Sept. 6.

During the meeting, the champion presented part of his new programs and shared insights about his journey. The 20-year-old athlete, already a World Championship silver medalist, continues to inspire fans with his dedication, artistry and relentless pursuit of excellence.

From junior talent to world-class athlete

Shaidorov’s rise in figure skating started in 2022, when he made history by winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever medal at the Junior World Championships. Since then, his career has rapidly accelerated, and he has become one of the most recognized athletes in the country.

Over the past few seasons, he secured the title of Four Continents Champion and earned his place as the National Champion of Kazakhstan. Along the way, he has developed a reputation for combining technical mastery with artistic expression, captivating audiences and judges.

Preparing for the Olympics: a new program, a new mindset

Shaidorov said that the work on his Olympic programs began in May, training in Astana alongside his experienced coaching team – Olympic champion Alexei Urmanov and Italian choreographer Ivan Righini.

“My short program is a fusion of two eras. For the free skate, we’re using music from The Fifth Element. It’s something unique, and I hope it surprises people,” the athlete said.

Righini emphasizes the special cultural touches they have incorporated into Shaidorov’s new program. Because the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Italy, the team decided to weave in subtle Italian influences, creating a harmonious blend of styles.

“The first minute features vocals by Dimash Qudaibergen in Kazakh, which makes this program deeply symbolic. Mikhail represents his country with pride, and we wanted to reflect that in his skating. He is an incredibly hard worker, improving every day, and I believe the world will be amazed by what he shows in Italy,” he said.

Perfection over points

While many compare Shaidorov’s results to other top skaters and world records, he remains focused on skating clean, flawless programs rather than chasing numbers.

“For me, it is never about breaking records. At the World Championships, my goal wasn’t to beat someone else’s score — it was to skate my program perfectly. I focused on delivering clean elements, and I’m happy with my performance,” he said.

Head coach Urmanov echoes this mindset, highlighting the team’s strategy.

“We are focused on refining every single detail. He is a hard worker, and step by step, we are building him toward his peak. By the time the Olympics come, he will be fully ready,” the coach concluded.

Evolving as a performer

Over the past season, Shaidorov has made significant progress in his program components, including his artistry, musicality and emotional expressiveness.

“If you compare my first competitions last season with my performance at Worlds, the difference is huge. I have learned to express the music and emotions much better. I feel like I have grown as a performer,” he said.

Righini highlights this growth with numbers.

“Last year, Mikhail’s component score was around 72. Now we are at 83. We have been working on his body movements, facial expressions, speed, and choreography. It is a demanding process, but he is evolving fast. I think audiences will be pleasantly surprised,” he said.

Despite the pressure, Shaidorov said that his love for sport keeps him motivated.

“I honestly just love what I do. Even when it is hard or painful, I enjoy the process. Skating makes me happy,” he said.

The Olympic dream

For Shaidorov, competing at the Olympics represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“I grew up watching the Olympics — 2002, 2006, and every Games after that. Just being there means everything to me. Every medal is valuable, but the Olympics are truly special,” he said.

Urmanov prefers to stay cautiously optimistic about the chances, explaining that athletes tend to be superstitious.

“The prospects are good. We are working hard, staying focused, and believing in Mikhail. Step by step, we are moving toward the goal,” the coach said.

Looking ahead

Shaidorov’s journey is a story of passion, discipline and resilience. From a young athlete winning his country’s first Junior World medal to becoming a serious contender on the international stage, he represents a new generation in the Kazakh figure skating.

Now, with the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy approaching, he stands on the brink of the biggest challenge of his career. Supported by his team and fans, he is ready to skate not just for medals, but for pride and legacy.

“At first, an athlete works for his name. Then, one day, the name works for him. Mikhail is getting closer to that moment,” Urmanov concluded.