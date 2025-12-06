Kazakh Boxing Legend Golovkin Inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

ASTANA — Gennady Golovkin has officially become the first Kazakhstani boxer to be included in the Class of 2026 of the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF), according to an official announcement on Dec. 4.

The induction ceremony will take place from June 11 to 14 next year, in Canastota, New York.

Golovkin was elected in the 2025 vote alongside Vernon Forrest and Steve Collins, as well as other boxers who had previously missed induction. Boxing journalists and historians from the United States, Japan, England, Canada, Argentina, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Mexico made the selection.

Remarkably, Golovkin was inducted on his first attempt. He will join former world champions Antonio Tarver (nominated since 2024) and Nigel Benn (nominated since 2017).

Over the years, the Hall of Fame has honored legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, as well as Kostya Tszyu (2011), Vitali Klitschko (2018), and Wladimir Klitschko (2021).

Golovkin previously made headlines as the president of the World Boxing Organization.