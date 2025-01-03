Kazakhstan’s Diplomatic Milestones in 2024

ASTANA—As the curtains fell on 2024, another year of global turbulence and uncertainty, Kazakhstan’s diplomacy is proving that bridges, not walls, hold the key to lasting influence. The Astana Times presents a recap of Kazakhstan’s proactive diplomacy in 2024.

Middle power that goes above

This year, the idea of middle power became somewhat of a catchphrase. Although some critics have stated that it has little practical application, it was common in many talks at forums and diplomatic platforms. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s actions exemplified the term’s meaning. The country has established itself as an example of what a middle power may accomplish due to its capacity to serve as a mediator and connector.

Swedish scholar Svante E. Cornell devoted his August feature article to dicussing the rising middle powers in Central Asia. He argues that with its strategic diplomacy, economic growth, and regional leadership, Kazakhstan is redefining its role on the global stage as a middle power.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Kazakhstan has pursued a multivector foreign policy that balances relations with the world’s major powers while asserting the country’s sovereignty and regional influence.

“The premise of the Kazakh foreign policy strategy was how to avoid being subjugated to the great powers or becoming an apple of contention among them. Further, the strategy sought to prevent a situation where the state has to engage in constant hedging among the great powers, jumping from relations with one power to another as necessity requires,” writes Cornell.

The middle powers became a focus of the Astana Think Tank Forum in October, organized by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies. The two-day event convened 45 experts from 22 countries, including researchers, experts, and diplomats.

Addressing the forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the role of middle powers, including Kazakhstan, is increasing amidst the weakening of multilateral institutions and the situation “when larger powers are locked in rivalries or unable to reach consensus.”

Kazakhstan is a strong advocate of multilateralism and as a middle power, its influence not from military force but from its diplomatic capacity.

At an international conference in Abu Dhabi in December, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko used the yurt, a traditional Kazakh round felt house, as a metaphor to describe the nation’s balanced and pragmatic foreign policy. “In the traditional Kazakh home, there are no corners,” he said. “Therefore, the need to take sides or choose a corner, as one might in a boxing ring, runs contrary to our national mentality.”

“The only side we should be all taking is the side of cooperation, not rivalry; engagement rather than isolation, the rule of law rather than lawlessness; mutual benefit and the concept of win-win outcome rather than mutual exclusion and zero-sum games. That is the approach we have been pursuing over the past 30 years,” said the Kazakh official.

This year, Kazakhstan’s middle power role was reflected in its hosting of key diplomatic summits and lending its voice to multilateral platforms like the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Kazakhstan facilitated dialogue between countries, hosting back-channel talks and fostering mutual understanding on regional security issues. The peace talks between foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is an example of that.

Leadership in multilateral organizations such as the SCO, the Organization for Turkic States, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) further highlighted its capacity to act as a stabilizing force in the region and work with like-minded nations to find collective solutions.

Path to openness

This year, Kazakhstan also expanded the list of countries whose nationals can travel without visa. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, there is a visa-free regime with 82 countries, including such major tourist markets as China and India, and it is from these countries that a significant increase in visitors is observed

However, the visa-free regime is more than a boon for tourism. It signals a broader philosophy of openness in hope that easier access will draw visitors and entice investors, innovators, and businesses to see Kazakhstan as a gateway to Central Asia.

The list of countries with whom Kazakhstan agreed on a visa-free regime is steadily growing. This year, Kazakhstan introduced a visa-free regime with Thailand and Vietnam. In September, Kazakhstan signed a visa exemption agreement with Morocco.

According to the Global Passport Power Rank, Kazakhstan was on 54th spot out of 199 nations with a mobility score of 94, meaning that the Kazakh citizens can enter 41 countries without a visa. This is the highest score in Central Asia. Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic are ranked 76th, and Tajikistan – 72th.

In November, Kazakhstan also introduced a Neo-Nomad visa, a new kind of visa specifically designed for digital nomads. Foreign nationals who combine work and travel and work remotely are the target of the visa.

State visits

2024 was no exception for Kazakhstan’s packed diplomatic scene. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev crisscrossed continents to solidify Kazakhstan’s diplomatic engagements. The year began with a productive visit to Italy, one of the country’s biggest trade partners. The Kazakh delegation secured 18 deals in Rome worth more than $1.5 billion.

President Tokayev also visited Qatar, Azerbaijan, China, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Russia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Serbia, and Hungary in 2024. These visits were milestones not only in strengthening the nation’s multi-vector foreign policy, but also signing important deals that will drive growth and innovation at home.

On home turf, Kazakhstan continued to welcome global leaders, including notable visits from Chinese President Xi Jinping, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Josep Borrell, then EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.

Key diplomatic events

In 2024, Kazakhstan hosted a series of high-profile gatherings. It was also well-represented at key global events.

Among the key milestones was Kazakhstan’s hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in June, which brought together leaders to discuss a wide range of pressing issues. Beyond the key agreements, it concluded with Belarus joining as a full member.

Another notable event was the Astana Think Tank Forum, which served as a platform for intellectual exchange on the role of middle powers in a changing geopolitical landscape.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Astana International Forum, originally slated for June, had to be postponed due to devastating floods but will remain a focal point of diplomatic dialogue in 2025.

Kazakhstan was also represented at the 29th UN Climate Change Conference in Baku in November, where climate finance. President Tokayev delivered a keynote speech at the opening session of the event.

In December, the One Water Summit highlighted the country’s proactive stance on addressing water challenges, a critical issue for Central Asia.

Kazakhstan’s success in 2024 lies not just in hosting high-level events or signing agreements, but in its consistent ability to build bridges in a polarized world. This approach is one that global super powers could learn from.