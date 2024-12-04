Tokayev Underlines Kazakhstan’s Role in Tackling Water Security Challenges at One Water Summit

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined key measures to tackle water security challenges and announced plans to hold a regional climate conference in 2026 at the One Water Summit in Riyadh on Dec.3.

The President expressed his gratitude to France, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank Group for their assistance in organizing this event. He also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for hosting this joint event in Riyadh.

Addressing the summit participants, Tokayev noted that water security is a cornerstone of sustainable development, economic progress and environmental preservation. He said that more than 2 billion people worldwide still lack access to safe drinking water, and more than 4 billion experience severe water scarcity.

“These tough realities call for a unified global response to ensure a sustainable future for all and taking this opportunity I would like to express my sincere appreciation to His Royal Highness for the plan he has just announced to help all those regions and countries that face the problems I have mentioned right now. Kazakhstan, as a large landlocked country, understands the true value of water. We have learned the hard way that is not an infinite resource hence to achieve lasting progress we must treat water as a precious and vital resource,” he said.

Tokayev called for joint measures aimed at strengthening water security, including universal access, resource protection, disaster resilience and international cooperation.

“Ensuring universal access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation are fundamental human rights. Everyone, especially vulnerable and remote communities must have access to safe water services. Target investments in climate resilient water infrastructure can transform entire regions by ensuring reliable access to clean water and fostering sustainable growth. Kazakhstan’s commitment to this goal is further demonstrated by our joining the Freshwater Challenge, a global initiative focused on universal access to clean water for all,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, protecting water sources from industrial, chemical, agricultural and domestic pollution requires technological innovation and regulation. Strengthening water storage capacity, enhancing glacier preservation and adopting innovative irrigation systems are all critical to stabilizing water availability.

Tokayev proposed to establish a partnership that will unite global research centers to study and protect glaciers, the planet’s natural water resources.

“Glaciers play a vital role in the global water cycle, feeding rivers and lakes that sustain nearly 2 billion people worldwide. We need to ensure collaborative research and policy development to confront glacier loss and support management strategies for the regions that depend on this vital resource,” he said.

He noted that building resilience to water-related disasters is an essential component of water security. Floods and droughts affect more than 1.5 billion people worldwide each year, with severe impacts on vulnerable populations, notably, on small islands and in coastal areas. The President prioritized strengthening early warning systems to mitigate risks and safeguard communities.

Tokayev drew attention to the fact that water scarcity threatens food production, energy security and industrial growth. In his opinion, strategic investments in water-efficient agriculture and renewable energy can bolster economic resilience and reduce the burden on the environmental strain.

“Water has no borders, linking communities and ecosystems. As a chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan is committed to advancing regional cooperation and collaborative efforts. From our perspective, it is critical to foster dialogue, advance international partnerships and pool resources to implement water-related projects for those who are on the front lines of climate change. For exactly this purpose, Kazakhstan is proud to join today the One Water Vision Coalition, which aims to bring together diverse stakeholders to address the global water crisis and promote integrated water resource management. In line with these efforts, Kazakhstan will host the Regional Climate Conference in 2026 in partnership with the United Nations. We encourage all nations to support and contribute to this important initiative,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev reminded that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development places water at the heart of global priorities. Water security is not just a technical or environmental issue, it is a moral imperative.