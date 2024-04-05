President Tokayev Holds Informal Meeting with Uzbek President

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on April 5 in Khiva, reported Akorda.

Emphasizing the meeting’s symbolism in Khiva, a treasury of Islamic civilization and architecture, Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He highlighted the ongoing progress in implementing roadmaps, signed agreements, and trade contracts. Speaking of the latter, he recalled that mutual trade between the countries reached $4.4 billion last year.

Presently, the portfolio includes 60 joint projects in industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture, valued at over $2.5 billion in investment and creating more than 13,000 jobs. In particular, construction of the International Centre for Industrial Cooperation is well underway.

Recognizing the importance of the Kazakh-Uzbek tandem, Tokayev supported the adoption of a Strategic Partnership and Alliance program between the countries until 2034.

During the visit, the presidents toured the HIVA GILAMLARI carpet weaving factory, one of Uzbekistan’s exemplary light industry enterprises, and an exhibition of industrial goods.

Both leaders noted the importance of creating export-oriented enterprises in border areas, stressing the need for joint measures, including planting trees on the Aral Sea bed to improve the environmental situation in the region.