Thailand Extends Visa Stays for Kazakh Citizens Up to 60 Days

ASTANA—The Tourism Authority of Thailand included Kazakhstan among countries now eligible for more extended visa-free stays in Thailand. Under the updated rules, Kazakh citizens and nationals of 92 other countries and territories can enjoy visa-free travel to Thailand for up to 60 days, up from the previous 30-day limit. This stay can be extended by 30 days at local immigration offices.

Thailand has also introduced the Destination Thai Visa (DTV), catering to remote workers, digital nomads, freelancers, and participants in events like Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sports training, medical treatments, seminars, and music festivals. The DTV also benefits the spouses and dependent children of the visa holders.

These new visa measures are part of Thailand’s efforts to revitalize its economy by attracting more international visitors, including those from Kazakhstan, and encouraging longer stays.

During an official visit to Thailand this April, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu signed an agreement exempting national passport holders of both countries from visa requirements. Nurtleu also met with leaders of major Thai companies in Bangkok to discuss investment cooperation, trade, and economic ties.