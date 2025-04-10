“Lilo & Stitch” to Be Released in Kazakh

ASTANA – The animated film “Lilo & Stitch” will be released in Kazakh starting in May. The Walt Disney Company will present a new part of the film in all cinemas across Kazakhstan. In December, the third part of “Avatar” will be available with Kazakh dubbing.

This announcement was made by Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, president of the Qazaq Tili (Kazakh language) Fund, in an interview with the Jibek Joly TV channel on April 8.

According to him, four Hollywood films will be dubbed in Kazakh by the end of the year. Global film companies, including Hollywood studios, bear the cost of dubbing these films. If the demand for Kazakh-dubbed films drops below 20%, the companies may stop future translations.

“Hollywood films that are released are not translated into all languages ​​of the world. They provide dubbing in 30 foreign languages. The Kazakh language has become one of these 30 selected languages ​​since last year. The demand for Kazakh dubbing should be at least 20%, with such a figure, they will continue to translate films at their own expense. We are working to increase the demand for Kazakh dubbing,” said Kenzhekhanuly.