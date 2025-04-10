Kazakhstan to Launch 19 New Air Routes to Europe, Asia, and Middle East

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to launch 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and the Middle East this year, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said at an April 10 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to Akorda.

Reporting on the results of 2024, Karabayev noted that Kazakh airlines carried 14.7 million passengers, a 10% increase, while airports served 29.7 million people, up 14%.

He highlighted the completion of three new passenger terminals at the airports of Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent and the beginning of construction of airports in Katon-Karagai, Zaisan, and Kendirli.

Kazakhstan transported 21 million passengers in the railway sector in 2024, a 3.9% growth. The country has begun the modernization of 125 railway stations and the implementation of five major infrastructure projects.

Transit volumes by all transport modes rose by 6%. Transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) grew 62% to 4.5 million tons.

Additionally, 12,000 kilometers of roads were repaired, and the Karagandy-Almaty, Taldykorgan-Oskemen, Aktobe-Kandyagash, and Atyrau-Astrakhan highways were reconstructed.

Tokayev stressed the need to create more comfortable travel conditions and improve the accessibility of tourist locations. In particular, he emphasized the acceleration of the construction of the Center-West highway, expanding the Western Europe-Western China corridor, focusing on the TITR development, increasing the number of domestic and international flights, and enhancing efforts to attract investment in the transport sector.