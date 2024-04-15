Tokayev Stresses Urgent Need for Lasting Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Offers Kazakhstan as Negotiation Venue

By Staff Report in Editor’s Picks, International on 15 April 2024

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of quickly establishing a solid, long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to assist by providing a venue for negotiations during his talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on April 15 in Yerevan, reported Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Nikol Pashinyan. Photo credit: Akorda

Focusing on stability and security in the South Caucasus region, Tokayev praised the initiatives taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan towards finalizing a peace treaty. He expressed Kazakhstan’s willingness to provide support by offering a platform for negotiations in this regard.

The President stated that Kazakhstan advocates for peaceful resolution and stands ready to support all efforts in this direction.

Both parties agreed to consider the possibilities of practical implementation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements.

Tokayev arrived in Yerevan on April 15 for an official visit. He met with Pashinyan one-on-one before proceeding to an expanded meeting. 


