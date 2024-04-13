President Tokayev Cancels 2024 Astana International Forum Amidst Massive Floods

ASTANA – In an unexpected move, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the cancellation of the Astana International Forum (AIF) scheduled for June 13-14, 2024.

Such a decision was made in connection with the unprecedented flooding in Kazakhstan.

“Due to the severe flooding in Kazakhstan and the need to allocate financial resources for relief efforts and aid for affected citizens, I have made the decision to cancel the Astana International Forum that was scheduled for June 13-14 this year,” wrote Tokayev in his X account.

President Tokayev expressed his hopes for the understanding of the invited participants and confirmed the event will come back in 2025. AIF is an annual international forum that convenes world and business leaders to engage in dialogue on pressing issues and seek new opportunities for collaboration. In 2023, it gathered over 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries in Astana.

The massive floods wreaked havoc in multiple regions of Kazakhstan, leaving thousands of people homeless. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as of April 13, 102,328 people have been rescued and evacuated, including 37,537 children. Aircraft rescued 3,246 people, including 1,068 children.

At least 10,120 people returned home. There are 6,757 people in temporary accommodation centers, including 3,148 children. 102,156 farm animals have been driven away to a safe place. Psychologists are providing emergency psychological assistance to the victims.

Nearly 1,100 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to the affected regions.

In Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanai, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions, 3,957 private residential houses and 942 yard territories remain flooded. More than 9.1 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped out, while 1.7 million bags and 1.2 million tons of inert material have been laid.

The floods are the worst the country has seen in the past 80 years.