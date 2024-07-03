Xi Jinping: China Will Always Be Reliable Support for Kazakhstan

ASTANA – China will always be a reliable support for Kazakhstan, said Chinese President Xi Jinping during a July 3 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda.

To honor the distinguished guest, fighter jets of the Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan flew in front of the presidential residence, leaving behind a red and yellow trail – the colors of the Chinese flag, reported the Akorda press service.

Narrow-format talks

During narrow-format talks, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Xi for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and reiterated that China is not just Kazakhstan’s good neighbor but a close friend and a time-tested, reliable partner.

“I believe that your visit is of exceptional importance. China is a friendly neighboring state, an important strategic partner and one of our main allies. I note with satisfaction that Kazakh-Chinese relations, based on unbreakable friendship and mutual support, are developing at an unprecedented pace. I highly appreciate your significant contribution to strengthening the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. I fully support your initiative to take cooperation between the two countries to a new level for the benefit of our peoples,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev highly appreciated Kazakh-Chinese relations, which are steadily developing in all areas, based on the unshakable values ​​of common history, good neighborliness and mutual support.

Xi, in turn, expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the warm welcome on Kazakh land and emphasized the effectiveness of the reforms that the Kazakh President has been implementing.

“You have implemented a comprehensive set of effective measures in both domestic and foreign policy. As a result, your country’s global influence and prestige have significantly increased” Xi said.

Speaking of the Kazakh-Chinese bilateral relations, Xi assured that China prioritizes Kazakhstan in its foreign policy and recognizes it a significant partner in Central Asia.

“Last year, we outlined new plans and determined the main directions for the dynamic development of Chinese-Kazakh relations during the ‘golden thirty years’. I would like to confirm that China always views relations with Kazakhstan from a strategic height and with a long-term perspective, considering Kazakhstan a priority in its foreign policy in relations with neighboring countries and an important partner in Central Asia. Our will and determination to ensure Chinese-Kazakh relations remain unshakable and are not subject to opportunistic influences,” Xi said.

Trade and international relations

The talks continued in an expanded format with the participation of members of official delegations.

According to Tokayev, last year, mutual trade turnover exceeded a record $41 billion. Today, the sides implement 45 investment projects worth $14.5 billion in the areas of industry, energy, transport and transit, green economy, and agriculture, and strengthen cultural and humanitarian contacts. China traditionally occupies a leading position in terms of investment in the Kazakh economy, which has reached $24 billion over the past 15 years.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan supports China’s peaceful initiatives and highly appreciates its key role and contribution to building a fair world order in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Xi expressed support for Kazakhstan’s constructive role as a middle power in the international arena.

Cooperation prospects

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for developing investment cooperation in various areas, including e-commerce, automobile production and auto parts, transit and transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, finance and tourism.

Tokayev and Xi also exchanged views on deepening interregional cooperation and expanding cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Container shipping, cultural centers, branch of Beijing Language and Culture University

Tokayev and Xi participated in the opening ceremonies of several facilities. Via teleconference, they witnessed the ceremony of sending trucks and railway containers by cargo ferries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The presidents also inaugurated cultural centers of Kazakhstan in Beijing, and China in Astana.

According to Akorda, “The opening of these centers marks a new stage in the development of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. The centers will become venues for various cultural events, exhibitions, lectures and master classes aimed at strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples of the two friendly countries.”

Finally, the sides solemnly opened a branch of the Beijing Language and Culture University at the Astana International University.

Effective implementation of these projects is intended to be a significant step toward improving cultural and educational exchanges and building political and economic connections between the two nations.