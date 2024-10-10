Kazakhstan Remains Reliable Ally of Turkmenistan, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable ally of Turkmenistan across key sectors, including energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a tet-a-tet meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Oct. 10, reported Akorda.

“We have great respect for Turkmenistan’s neutral status in the international arena. We believe that Turkmenistan makes a very large contribution to ensuring regional and international security. We are ready to closely interact with each other, primarily within the UN and other international organizations,” Tokayev added.

Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to developing a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and thanked the country for supporting its neutral foreign policy and international initiatives put forward within the UN and other international structures.

“Turkmenistan supports Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. We also attach special importance to the development of trade and economic ties between our countries. We aim to continue our joint activities in such important areas as energy, transport, trade, agriculture, and high-tech. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also of great significance,” he noted.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen the friendly relations between their nations.