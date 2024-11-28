Kazakh Tourism: Data Shows 50% Increase in Visitors from China

ASTANA – The number of Chinese tourists visiting Kazakhstan continues to rise; from January to October, the figure reached 550,000, exceeding the figure for 2023 with 367,000 visitors, said Chair of Kazakh Tourism national company Kairat Sadvakassov during a Nov. 27 official closing ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China in Almaty.

Sadvakassov said that income from Chinese tourists who visited Kazakhstan this year might total $500 million. According to him, one Chinese tourist spends nearly $1,000 in Kazakhstan for a 5-7-day stay.

“According to data, the average Chinese visitor spends $1,000, however, Mastercard data shows that this amount is $573. It is important to remember that Mastercard data only includes consumers who hold this card. Other analysts indicate that more than half (57%) of Chinese visitors spend most of their money in cash,” he said, reported Kazinform.

The international event brought together more than 300 representatives of the tourism industry of the two countries. The forum program included a plenary session, two panel discussions, and B2B meetings with tour operators and representatives of the tourism business of Kazakhstan and China.

During the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, over 30 major events were held in Chinese cities and over 200 agreements were signed. Business and cultural missions helped to promote tourism and cultural interaction between the two countries, as well as enhance Kazakhstan’s status as an appealing tourist destination.

These events provided new opportunities for travelers and allowed tourism sector representatives to expand partnerships.

Next year has been declared the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan.