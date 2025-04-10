Eastar Jet Launches Direct Flights Between Almaty and Incheon

By Saniya Sakenova in International on 10 April 2025

ASTANA – South Korean airline Eastar Jet launched a new direct route between Incheon and Almaty on April 7, according to the Kazakh Tourism national company. The flights operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Photo credit: Eastar Jet/Facebook.

Kazakh Tourism is strengthening cooperation with South Korea’s tourism industry. Last year, B2B meetings were held between leading tour operators from both countries, and a familiarization tour of Almaty and the Almaty Region is planned for this year.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will launch a new Shymkent-Seoul route on May 29. The airline also plans to open flights from Shymkent to Cairo, Munich, Xi’an, and Budapest.

Having launched new routes to Nha Trang and Guangzhou in March, flagship carrier Air Astana will resume flights to Mumbai this month, and open from Atyrau to Tbilisi in May, to Frankfurt and Da Nang in June.


