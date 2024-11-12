Kazakh President Proposes Key Actions to Tackle Climate Change at COP29 in Baku

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted critical efforts to tackle climate change at a Nov. 12 World Leaders Climate Action Summit, held as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

During his speech, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global climate agenda and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating climate change. He reminded the forum participants of Kazakhstan’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Modern technologies

Tokayev noted that access to predictable financing and modern technologies is vital to achieving these goals. He stated that the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance should prioritize regions most impacted by climate change, including landlocked developing countries.

“Despite accounting for only 1% of global emissions, Central Asia faces multiple climate risks. To enhance our climate response we must now leverage technologies, such as artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring and other digital tools for early warning and better water and land management,” said Tokayev.

Sustainable agriculture

Tokayev emphasized the importance of the transition to sustainable agriculture. He noted that with its 200 million hectares of agricultural land, Kazakhstan is well-positioned for carbon farming—agricultural production methods that reduce emissions and improve soil quality. He invited interested parties to explore Kazakhstan’s opportunities in this industry.

“Our country exports 43% of the world’s uranium supplies and therefore plays a critical role in the low-carbon nuclear power generation. In October, a nationwide referendum supported construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. We are committed to ensuring the project safety and efficiency through partnership with global technology leaders in this area,” he said.

Water resources

Tokayev also focused on the problem of global water resources. He highlighted that climate change affects the global water cycle, and water-related disasters account for over 80% of all-natural disasters, noting unprecedented floods that hit Kazakhstan in spring. Tokayev underlined the importance of introducing a comprehensive disaster risk management system to respond to and recover from future natural disasters.

“This December we are partnering with France to host the One Water Summit to drive the momentum on the water agenda. This summit will address issues in global water governance. The Caspian Sea is in danger. Saving the biggest lake in the world is a matter of common concern that requires long-term international cooperation. We support the initiative of President Aliyev to establish a Group of Experts from the Caspian States. Kazakhstan is intensifying its activities to preserve the Aral Sea,” the President added.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for organizing the summit, reiterated that Kazakhstan is strongly committed to multilateral efforts to form a just, inclusive and transparent climate agenda, and confirmed its readiness for further cooperation with international partners.