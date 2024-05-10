Azerbaijan, Armenia Hold Peace Talks in Almaty

ASTANA – Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan began negotiations in Almaty on May 10. Welcoming his counterparts, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to conscientiously carry out the duties of the excellent office without assuming the role of a mediator, reported Kazinform news agency.

“Azerbaijan and Armenia are not only close countries for Kazakhstan but also important strategic partners. Since ancient times, our people have been linked by centuries-old bonds of friendship, mutual understanding and a common historical past. I wish the parties fruitful work, a trusting dialogue, good luck, and success in achieving their goal,” said Nurtleu.

Bayramov, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side, personally to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the initiative to host the negotiations.

“I would like to confirm that we attach great importance to this process and are ready to continue working. I believe that the negotiations in Almaty will be very useful and I hope that we will be able to work positively over the next two days to find solutions to the unresolved questions,” Bayramov said.

Mirzoyan also thanked the Kazakh side for initiating this meeting.

“I would like to emphasize that Armenia is aimed at peace. We are involved in the negotiation process very constructively. Moreover, we think that we should not limit ourselves to signing a peace treaty, we can go further. We can jointly unblock all transport communications in the region, with the understanding that all transport infrastructure will remain under the sovereignty of those countries through whose territory it passes. All procedures for suppressing the state border, administrative, customs procedures that we agreed to will be mutual, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity,” said Mirzoyan.

Nurtleu also held bilateral talks with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to discuss prospects for cooperation.

During the meeting with Mirzoyan, the sides noted with satisfaction the dynamics of developing high-level political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The parties underlined the symbolic importance of meeting the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty, citing the landmark 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration’s role in settling relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including border delimitation.

At the meeting with Bayramov, the parties discussed strengthening the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance and exchanged views on increasing trade turnover and transit and transport potential.

Bayramov thanked the Kazakh side for its efforts and support in promoting the bilateral peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.