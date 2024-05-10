Kazakhstan, Vietnam Introduce Visa-Free Travel This Month

ASTANA – The agreement on a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will come into force on May 25, said Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, during his weekly briefing on May 6, reported the ministry’s press service.

The relevant agreement was signed in August last year in Hanoi.

“Citizens of the two nations – holders of national passports – are exempt from the need for a visa under the agreement. Moreover, tourists are permitted to stay in the country for 30 calendar days from the date of entry, for a total of 90 calendar days every six months,” said Smadiyarov.