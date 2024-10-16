Astana Think Tank Forum Discusses Middle Powers’ Role in Global Order

ASTANA – The Astana Think Tank Forum 2024 opened on Oct. 16 in the capital, centered on the theme Middle Powers in a Changing Global Order: Strengthening Security, Stability, and Sustainable Development, and organized by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, reported the forum’s press service.

Held under the auspices of the Astana International Forum, the event welcomed 45 experts from 22 countries, including leaders from foreign analytical centers, researchers, experts, and diplomats.

Discussions focused on the fundamentals of middle power diplomacy and its strategic role in the modern global landscape. Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin noted that the forum promotes “track 2” diplomacy, enabling analysts, researchers, and politicians to openly share their thoughts and work together to find solutions to the most complex international problems in a friendly and candid environment.

“Despite the geopolitical turbulence worldwide, our foreign policy principles remain consistent. We adhere to key principles of multi-vector policy, balance, pragmatism, and the protection of national interests,” he said.

Dino Patti Djalal, the founder and chairman of the Indonesian Foreign Policy Community, said the concept of a middle power includes two dimensions.

“The first is capacity, which includes factors such as size (territorial and demographic), weight (political-diplomatic, economic), and ambitions (regional and global). The second dimension is a balanced, moderate position (middle-grounded position). For example, Kazakhstan is a middle power today more than ever before due to its increased potential and strategically balanced position, which allows it to influence the formation of the world order,” he stated.

The two-day forum will cover geopolitical, economic, and strategic topics, including the role of mediator countries in global conflicts, global energy security, the potential of middle powers in shaping a more balanced global system, security issues in a multipolar world, the influence of think tanks on policy formation, key trade and transport corridors, as well as stability and energy balance.

President Tokayev is expected to participate in the plenary session on Oct. 17. The second Central Asian Forum on Security and Cooperation will also take place as part of the event.