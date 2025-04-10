Kazakhstan Introduces Concept of Water Security into Legislation

ASTANA – For the first time, the concept of water security has been introduced into Kazakhstan’s legislation, as per the first block of amendments to the Water Code, signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 9, reported Akorda.

This concept safeguards citizens and the economy from water shortages and pollution, protecting Kazakhstan’s interests regarding the use and preservation of transboundary water bodies.

The second block revises approaches to water resources management, prioritizing their protection, encouraging broad public involvement in decision-making, and necessitating basin-based management.

The third block of amendments outlines measures to prevent and eliminate the harmful effects of water, particularly floods.

The fourth block tightens state regulation and control over the use and protection of water resources. Basin water inspectorates are now empowered to carry out state supervision and apply rapid response measures.

The fifth block of the Water Code is aimed at ensuring the safety of hydraulic structures.