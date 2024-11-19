President Tokayev’s First Visit to Serbia Opens New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significance of his first official visit to Serbia as the head of state, describing it as the beginning of a new and important chapter in Kazakh-Serbian relations during narrow-format talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Nov. 19, Akorda reported.

Tokayev acknowledged the trust-based partnership between the two countries, built on consistent political dialogue and mutual support. He noted significant progress in recent years in strengthening economic cooperation as well as trade and investment ties.

Tokayev also expressed gratitude to Vučić and the Serbian people for their solidarity during the spring floods in Kazakhstan, calling it a testament to the sincere friendship between their nations.

Vučić conveyed his confidence that cooperation would continue to grow, expressing interest in developing ties in trade, investment, and joint economic projects. He reaffirmed Serbia’s commitment to strengthening political dialogue with Kazakhstan and noted the importance of further coordination on international issues.

During the expanded-format talks, both leaders praised the growth of bilateral trade in recent years, stressing the need for closer cooperation amid the global geopolitical and economic situation.

They expressed mutual interest in boosting bilateral trade and expanding the range of goods while reviewing anchor joint projects in industry, agriculture, transit and logistics, the military-industrial complex, digitization, telecommunications and the aerospace industry.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of developing interconnectivity and diversifying transport infrastructure, including the potential of opening direct flights between the capitals. They also discussed establishing practical cooperation in education, science, healthcare, tourism and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

Following the talks, the Presidents exchanged several documents signed during Tokayev’s visit. These included an agreement between the two governments on the readmission of persons and another agreement on cooperation in defense. A memorandum of understanding in education was also signed, along with a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Serbian Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veterans, and Social Policy.

Other signed documents included a memorandum of cooperation on tourism, a protocol on the exchange of statistical data in mutual trade, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in space activities. Additionally, the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry and the Serbian Ministry of Information and Telecommunications signed a memorandum of cooperation. Agreements were also reached between Kazakhstan’s National Academic Library and the National Library of Serbia, as well as between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies and Serbia’s Institute of International Politics and Economics.