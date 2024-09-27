Kazakhstan, Morocco Sign Visa Exemption Agreement

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita signed the agreement on visa exemption for national passports holders during a Sept. 26 meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan and Morocco are exempted from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit, and temporary stay in each other’s territories based on valid national passports. The duration of each stay must not exceed 30 calendar days within a 180-day period from the date of entry, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

At the same time, citizens of either party who intend to stay in the territory of the other party for longer than provided by the agreement, or engage in employment, education, or entrepreneurial activities, must obtain the appropriate visa from the diplomatic missions or consular offices of the host country.

The agreement shall enter into force after 30 calendar days from the date of receiving the last written notification through the diplomatic channels confirming the completion by the parties of the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.