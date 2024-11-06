Tokayev’s Return to Paris Strengthens Strategic Partnership with France

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid an official visit to France on Nov. 4-5, meeting with French President Emmanual Macron and top business leaders. In a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, Tokayev’s visit to France, his second in two years, signals a deepening strategic partnership with France, one of the European Union’s (EU) most influential states.

Strategic partnership based on mutual values

Tokayev’s visit was more than a routine diplomatic exchange. In many ways, it continued the dialogue that began in November 2022 with his first visit to Paris as the President of Kazakhstan, followed by Macron’s trip to Kazakhstan a year later. These back-to-back high-level exchanges reflect France’s reinvigorated focus on Kazakhstan and Central Asia in its foreign policy and underscore Kazakhstan’s aspirations to build a strong presence in Europe.

For Tokayev, his visit was of “exceptional importance” and marked a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France. This year marks 16 years since the signing of the strategic partnership agreement in 2008.

“Today, our countries maintain an active and trusting political dialogue. Kazakhstan and France work closely together on the international stage, jointly promoting the principles of peace and sustainable development through multilateral platforms,” said Tokayev, addressing Macron at an expanded meeting with delegations on Nov. 5.

Natural convergence

Miras Zhiyenbayev, head of the Foreign Policy and International Studies Program at Maqsut Narikbayev Institute for Networking and Development (MIND) of the Maqsut Narikbayev University, noted that global shifts and challenges, including in the security domain, are becoming “natural catalysts” for closer relations between the two countries.

“The development of Kazakhstan’s relations with France, from a political, trade, and investment point of view, is in the national interests of both sides. (…) It is important for Paris and Astana to strategically converge to adapt to the challenges of the future and maintain interregional stability,” Zhiyenbayev told The Astana Times.

Zhiyenbayev highlighted the “clear political will” of both leaders to “work together to deepen the relations and cultivate qualitatively new areas of cooperation.”

“Kazakhstan and France demonstrate a similarity in the fundamental principles of the strategic culture of both nations – solidarity, equality and peace. This common ground is an important starting point that demonstrates the like-minded behavior of our nations and a shared perspective on global shifts in the world and strategies for adapting to them,” he said.

Intensifying trade and investment

Trade between Kazakhstan and France is steadily growing, with France serving as one of Kazakhstan’s key trading and investment partners.

According to the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics, in 2023, trade volume reached $4.2 billion, with $2.9 billion from Kazakh exports, and $1.3 billion from imports. In the first eight months of 2024 alone, trade figures reached $4 billion.

France has also been a significant investor in Kazakhstan’s economy. Data from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry shows that cumulative French investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $19 billion since 2005.

Around 200 companies with French capital operate in Kazakhstan, including major corporations such as Total, Orano, Airbus, Air Liquide, Alstom, Idemia, Saint-Gobain, and Danone. Joint ventures are engaged in producing electric locomotives, railway equipment, titanium products for the aerospace industry, pharmaceuticals, and food products.

The visit concluded with the signing of multiple agreements worth $2.2 billion.

According to Michaël Levystone, a French researcher focusing on Central Asia and a PhD student at the Europes-Eurasia Research Center (CREE) of Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO), there are substantial opportunities for French investors in Kazakhstan.

“A wide array of opportunities may present itself to French investors in Kazakhstan, including agricultural machinery and connectivity to support President Tokayev’s strong commitment to modernizing and expanding handling and export capacities at the Kuryk and Aktau ports,” he told The Astana Times.

There is also significant potential for growth in the renewable energy sector.

“France has already established a strong reputation through prominent projects by Air Liquide and TotalEnergies, involving the construction of green hydrogen, wind, and solar plants in southern and eastern Kazakhstan,” he added.

What is the interest?

Engagement with France is part of Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy. On the other hand, France’s expertise in such areas as energy and infrastructure aligns well with Kazakhstan’s ambitions at home. As Kazakhstan seeks to reduce its economic dependency on natural resources, France is an ideal collaborator in diversifying its economic base.

Energy cooperation remains at the forefront of this relationship, said Tokayev at a Nov. 5 investment roundtable. Kazakhstan’s energy sector features French giant Orano, which has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1996 through KATCO, a joint venture between Orano (51%) and the Kazatomprom national company (49%). KATCO manages the Muyunkum and Tortkuduk uranium deposits in southern Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a reliable and resource-rich energy partner for France and the European Union. The nation currently extracts 19 of the 34 most important raw materials essential to the EU economy.

As part of the visit, the two countries signed a roadmap for strategic partnership in critical resources and materials for 2024-2026. The roadmap aims to strengthen cooperation in creating sustainable supply chains and launching projects on raw materials exploration and mining, battery manufacturing, and transitioning to green standards.

With France’s leadership in clean energy technology and Kazakhstan’s vast potential for renewable resources, the partnership is naturally aligned toward sustainable energy initiatives. Nuclear energy is also an area in which both countries are committed to responsible development.

According to Michaël Levystone, French interests in Kazakhstan mainly focus on natural resources, such as uranium and oil.

“Since the signing of the strategic partnership agreement in Paris by former Presidents Sarkozy and Nazarbayev, France has viewed Kazakhstan as a unique partner in Central Asia. It is with Kazakhstan that France enjoys the most substantial economic ties, 6 or 7 times greater than those existing between France and Uzbekistan, the other prospective Central Asian strategic partner for France,” Levystone told The Astana Times.

International agenda and One Water Summit

According to Macron, the strategic partnership is reflected in a deep convergence on major international challenges.

“We share the same commitment to multilateralism, respect for the Charter of the United Nations and international order based on rules which apply to all in all circumstances,” said Macron at a joint press briefing on Nov. 5. The war in Ukraine, he noted as a significant challenge to European security, was also on the agenda.

Zhiyenbayev points to a broader multilateral agenda as an important part of the current visit, where the two nations “have much to discuss.”

“Kazakhstan provides constructive support in resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Peace in the South Caucasus is important for developing the Middle Corridor. The development of the Middle Corridor illustrates Kazakhstan’s regional leadership. This route not only strengthens Central Asia’s connectivity but also positions the region as a critical component of Eurasian trade, bypassing Russian transit routes,” said the Kazakh expert.

During their meeting, Tokayev and Macron reviewed the preparation for the One Water Summit in December.

“Overall, France and Kazakhstan are pursuing the same path in the fight against climate change, sharing a common goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the 2015 Paris Agreement, Kazakhstan has committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2060,” said Levystone.

Zhiyenbayev also emphasized the importance of climate initiatives as a crucial component of the bilateral ties.